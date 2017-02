By Edwin Chabuka

If you always wanted to work for Google you should be happy to hear that Google is looking for people in Zimbabwe who have at least a diploma in IT who want to get involved in the Digital Africa Google Program to train one million young Africans aged between 25-35years of age on basic IT […]

Are you into IT and have always wished to work for Google? Here is your chance

