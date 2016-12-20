Ariston’s revenue decline 22 percent to US$11,8 million

AGRICULTURAL concern, Ariston Holdings has reported a 22 percent decline in revenue from US$11,8 million last year to US$9,2 million in the full-year to September, weighed down by low tea production and weak export prices.

The group, however, realised an after tax profit of US$124 639 from a loss of US$1,7 million last year after US$3,3 million in finance costs were reversed following a restructuring of the company’s debts.

The debt restructuring saw the major shareholder, Origin Global Holdings convert a US$4 million debt into equity. As part of the transaction, Origin wrote off cumulative interest amounting to US$3,3 million. The transaction resulted in the reduction of the average cost of debt from 19 percent to 10 percent per annum with reduction in total liabilities from US$33,4 million to US$30,1 million.

The group’s Southdown Estates contributed US$7,1 million to revenue, about 77 percent of total group revenue. Its operating profit however declined from US$2,5 million last year to US$1,3 million.

In a statement accompanying company results on Friday chairman Alexander Jongwe said tea production had been affected by low rainfall and power outages.

“Export tea prices across all grades were weak in the period under review, affecting tea contributions to the group’s financial performance. Tea sales volumes were down 12 percent to 652 tonnes.

“Predictions on the world market are that tea pricing will continue to be soft on the back of high tea production and subdued demand from major consumers,” said Jongwe.

Claremont Estates revenues dropped 44 percent to US$1,1 million compared to US$2 million in the prior year. The Source

