Army police to pounce on people wearing camouflage

THE Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has warned that all those caught wearing military regalia, especially camouflage replicas, face arrest.

In a statement today, director army public relations, Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore, said an increased wearing of camouflage has incidentally coincided with a marked rise in robberies involving people wearing military uniforms or replicas.

“It is against this background that the ZNA wishes to advise traders and members of the public that it is unlawful to sell and wear military regalia or replica, whether from Zimbabwe or any other country,” said Makotore.

“The definition of army uniform means any article or articles of wearing apparel and includes a badge, button, braid or insignia worn in association with any particular item or items of clothing and a tie,” he added.

Section 99(2) (c) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) makes it an offence to wear military regalia or replicas in Zimbabwe by members of the public.

The statement also said event artistes must first seek permission from the army before performing or acting in military regalia or replicas.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will arrest culprits found in contravention of the above provisions using the standing statutes and cause their appearance before the courts of law for prosecution,” Makotore warned.