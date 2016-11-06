Arsenal and Tottenham draw

ARSENAL missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League as they were held by Tottenham in a closely contested north London derby.

Kevin Wimmer headed Mesut Ozil’s free-kick into his own net under pressure from Laurent Koscielny and Alexis Sanchez, who appeared to be offside.

Koscielny was harshly penalised for a foul on Mousa Dembele in the box and Harry Kane converted the spot-kick on his Spurs return after seven weeks out injured.

Kane was denied a second by a superb Nacho Monreal block before Christian Eriksen’s cross from a free-kick struck the post.

Before that, Granit Xhaka should have done better with Alex Iwobi’s cross and Hugo Lloris kept out Ozil from close range.

The draw means Arsenal stay third, one point behind leaders Chelsea and level with second-placed Manchester City. Tottenham remain in fifth place. bbc.com