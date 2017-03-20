Arsense Wenger to make decision on his Arsenal future

ARSENAL manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he will make a public decision on his future with the club in the near future.

The Gunners boss came under ever-increasing pressure for his position after he saw his side crash to a 3-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s Premier League match at the Hawthorns.

The result is the fourth loss in his side’s last five league games and comes on the back of a recent 10-2 humiliation to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking after the defeat to the Baggies, Wenger said: “Don’t worry. I know what I will do in my future so you will soon know, very soon…

“Today I do not necessarily worry about that, you know we are in a unique bad patch that we never had in 20 years, we lose game after game at the moment and that is, for me, much more important than my future.”

The 67-year-old added of the encounter against West Brom, “It was a typical Premier League game nowadays where there is a team with a lot of the ball and a team who defends very well and plays on the counter-attack and set-pieces.

“Even though it is a disappointing result, everybody goes away now [for the international break] to recover and prepare well.”- kickoff.com