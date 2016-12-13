Art Corporation rebounds with US$2 million FY profit

ART Corporation has reported an after tax profit of US$1,9 million in the full-year to September from a loss of US$590 000 in last year, driven by improved operational efficiencies and lower costs.

Art, the parent company of the country’s sole battery maker Chloride, Kadoma Paper Mills and Softex, said a restructuring exercise had driven operating expenses down 13 percent from US$9 million last year to US$7,879 million.

Operating profit during the year increased by more than 90 percent from US$1,9 million to US$3,7 million, but revenue was largely flat at US$29,8 million.

The company managed to reduce its debt from US$7 million in the prior year to US$5,9 million.

Chloride, which contributes two thirds of the group’s revenue, saw its sales volumes in Zimbabwe increasing by nine percent from the prior period. However, its Zambian division recorded a 32 present decline in battery sales.

Chloride’s operating profit was up 142 percent to US$2,9 million.

Art’s pen making operation, Eversharp, posted an operating profit of US$763 000 compared to US$340 000 last year on the back of operating efficiencies arising from the installation of new equipment in the previous year.

Kadoma Paper Mills narrowed its operating loss from US$387 000 last year to US$227 000. Chairman Thomas Wushe said the group’s focus in the medium-term would be to recapitalise Kadoma Paper Mills in order to improve profitability.

Volumes in the timber unit increased by 11 percent, translating to a 21 percent increase in revenue, but profitability was negatively impacted by a fire outbreak which damaged 402 hectares resulting in a fire loss of US$452 000 during the period.

Wushe said the group will invest in additional fire fighting equipment to mitigate against the fire risks. The Source

