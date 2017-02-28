Art Corporation’s revenue down seven percent to US$10,4 million 

ART Corporation’s turnover for the four months to January 31, 2017 declined by seven percent to US$10,4 million from US$11,2 million recorded in the comparable last year due to lower lead exports and price adjustments in Zambia.

Giving a trading update at the company’s annual general meeting group chief executive officer Tapiwa Ameer said sales volumes were mixed amid strong performance at Kadoma Paper mills and the Batteries division.

The Paper division sales volumes were 10 percent up on prior year at 1,470 tonnes compared to 1,339 tonnes in 2016. The Batteries Division in Zimbabwe registered a four percent increase in volumes at 70 537 units compared to 68 016 units in prior year same period.

Chloride Zambia also registered a marginal one percent decline in volumes to 16 673 units compared to 16 760 units in 2016 same period.

At Softex volumes were 12 percent below in 2017 at 712 tonnes from 809 tonnes. Eversharp’s volumes declined eight percent to 19,2 million compared to 20,76 million in prior year same period.

Ameer said while full year revenue projection of US$35 million is currently trailing budget, half year and full year profit projections are on course to be met.

He said these will be achieved as the company is now seeing the impact of its investment in Chloride. The company last year commissioned its new factory at Chloride which Ameer said had seen improved volumes at a lower cost of production.

He said Kadoma Paper is benefiting from government’s import control measures such as SI64 of 2016 and SI20 while foreign currency challenges in the economy had hived off some competition re from imports. As a result Kadoma is now operating at breakeven. “We will also drive more exports for foreign currency sufficiency,” he said.

During the four months, gross profit margins were 40 percent compared to 39 percent in prior year against a budget of 36 percent. Resultantly, operating profit of US$1,4 million was realised for the period. Ameer said cash-flows remain tight due to legacy issues but the group has been able to finance operations.

Debt reduced to US$5,46 million from US$5,90 million in September 2016 while gearing was at 31 percent from 54 percent in 2016. Ameer said the cost of borrowing decreased marginally to 15 percent compared to 16 percent in prior year, adding that the company envisages more reduced rates following the recent directive from the central bank in the 2017 monetary policy for banks to further lower lending rates to below 12 percent.