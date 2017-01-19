Aspiring MP left for dead

THE opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party says its parliamentary candidate in Bikita West, Murdock Chivasa, has been severely beaten by suspected ZANU-PF activists, days ahead of Saturday’s by-election.

Chivasa was reportedly attacked last night at Nyika Growth Point as he returned from a rally at Makuzava shopping centre.

NCA president, Lovemore Madhuku, confirmed reports of Chivasa’s attack saying the assault involved some hired thugs believed to have come from Mashonaland East province.

Madhuku mentioned the name of a ZANU-PF Member of Parliament in Mashonaland East as having transported the thugs to Nyika.

“He (Chivasa) has now gone to hospital,” Madhuku said.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Chivasa alleged that he was attacked by about 13 suspected ZANU-PF youths.

“They wanted to kill me,” claimed Chivasa, adding that he had been referred to the Roman Catholic-run Silveira Mission hospital by a local clinic for further assessment of his arm, which might have been fractured during the assault.

“We noticed an unmarked white Ford Everest vehicle following us as we drove from Makuvaza shopping Centre to Nyika. It was around 10:00 hours when the car parked besides us. A group of youths disembarked from the car and started firing a volley of questions. They were asking us to explain why we were opposing ZANU-PF.

“Before I could say anything, one of them started to assault me all over the body using the butt of a rifle. More of them jumped out of the vehicle with sjamboks and also beat me and my election agent,” said Chivasa.

A good while later, the assailants jumped back into their car and drove off, Chivasa recounted his ordeal.

The matter was immediately reported to the Nyika Police Station.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Charity Mazula, said she was yet to receive the report.

“That report hasn’t reached us yet. We will have to check with people that are on the ground,” she said.

Sources at Nyika Growth Point also claimed they heard several gunshots being fired on the night of Chivasa’s alleged attack.

The attack on Chivasa comes as human rights and civic organisations have raised a red flag over wide ranging electoral irregularities that include violence, rigging plots such as the politicisation of food aid in the hunger stricken constituency, which was vacated by Munyaradzi Kereke, who was incarcerated last year for raping his niece in 2010.

The violence has invoked memories of the deadly 2001 Bikita West by-election during which ZANU-PF went on a rampage as it tried to wrest the constituency from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T).

The 2001 by-election was held following the sudden death of the MDC-T’s Amos Mutongi who had won it beating ZANU-PF’s Claudius Makova.

This time, ZANU-PF is stopping at nothing as it seeks to retain the seat, cognizant of the unpredictability of the constituency’s electorate.

ZANU-PF is pulling out all the stops to avoid a repeat of its humiliating loss of the Norton by-election to independent candidate, Temba Mliswa, last October.

Among the human rights groups that have documented the violence in Bikita is Heal Zimbabwe Trust (HZT), which said in a report this week: “Heal Zimbabwe continues to receive reports of harassment and intimidation of opposition supporters by suspected ZANU-PF followers. The forms of violations recurring in Bikita include defacing of campaign posters, intimidation with threats of violence, and vote-buying, partisan distribution of agricultural inputs.”

Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) candidate, Kudakwashe Gopo, claimed that a female party supporter recently suffered a miscarriage after she was attacked by alleged ZANU-PF activists.

Gopo, however, remains unfazed ahead of Saturday’s election.

“We have witnessed situations of violence. One of my female supporters was beaten and had a miscarriage,” Gopo said.

ZPF spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, said his party was geared to participate in its first ever election and would not be intimidated by the recent violent attacks on its supporters.

“Bikita West provides us a chance to assess how far we have gone in deconstructing ZANU-PF electoral hegemony and electoral chicanery. It is like a friendly match in football where the result, although important is not the primary variable that we need to test,” he said.

Independent candidate, Innocent Muzvimbiri, said: “Whoever opposes ZANU-PF is harassed. They say if they support the opposition, they will repeat the violence that was witnessed during the 2001, 2002 and 2008 elections. This is wrong because everyone has the right to vote for whoever they want,” said Muzvirimbi.

ZANU-PF’s Masvingo province political commissar, Jappy Jaboon, refuted claims of violence against his party in the constituency.

“The campaign is going on well and peacefully, we have never witnessed such peaceful elections before. I have never witnessed any incidents of violence,” said Jaboon.

After throwing in all heavy punches in the form of rallies by vice presidents, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, ZANU-PF is expecting nothing short of victory.