By Edwin Chabuka

The Astro Genesis Phab comes through as the long awaited premium offering from the manufacturer. It comes with quite a bit of interesting features that might just snatch your attention for a little bit. Let’s dive into the details shall we. The following is a technical review of this device. For a simplified summary scroll […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Astro Genesis Phab Review. The long awaited Astro Ambassador

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed