Audi RS Q5 likely for Geneva

AUDI’S RS skunkworks team used to build just one model at a time – and no SUVs – but times have changed.

The company’s new boss and former Lamborghini CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, told motoring.com.au that it’s tyre-shredding, pulse-pounding RS model range will be beefed up with a number of new SUVs in the near future.

He confirmed the group is currently working on up to 10 new RS models, a majority of which are understood to be SUVs.

As Audi’s go-fast “halo” brand, RS (Renn Sport/Racing Sport), will dial into the booming global demand for SUVs, and Winkelmann said we’ll see a brand-new RS model at the 2017 Geneva motor show in early March.

Currently there is only one Audi SUV wearing an RS badge, the RS Q3, and the new model tipped to break cover in Geneva is the first RS Q5.

“Geneva is in front of us,” he said. “We’ll have a launch there which is going to be very important for us because it’ll set a new era of the B-segment [Q5 size] of Audi Sport for us. You will see very shortly what is going to happen.”

It’s not clear which engine the RS Q5 will get under the bonnet, but it’s likely to be a scorching version of the company’s new 3.0-litre turbo V6 currently seen in the new Audi S4, which launches this week in Australia, and also the upcoming Audi SQ5 (pictured). In those vehicles the blown bent six pumps out 260kW and 500Nm.

The RS Q5 is expected to eclipse 300kW and will eclipse the new SQ5’s performance, which has a 250km/h top speed and 5.4 second 0-100km/h sprint.

Another potential engine was thought to be the brand’s iconic 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo-petrol engine but Winkelmann said “we want to stick to the A-segment” with its unique inline five-pot screamer.

The Audi RS Q2 is the next SUV model expected from the German hot house, which will occupy the A-segment for the company, and could show its face later in 2017 at the Frankfurt motor show.

Winkelmann told motoring.com.au that SUVs will be a crucial part of the performance brand’s portfolio. Asked if we’d see more RS badges adorning Audi SUVs he responded enthusiastically: “Yes, for sure.”

It’s not clear if we’ll see an Audi RS Q7, but RS Q4 and RS Q6 models are understood to be in contention.

“This is one of our tasks to have more and more Qs. Given the growth of the segment and also given the acceptance of sporty SUVs, this is one of our challenges for the future, yes.”

He said the company has “a lot” of new projects in the pipeline, despite the company’s budget being cut due the dieselgate emissions scandal that has rocked the company.

“Everybody’s crying and asking for more people and more money. We have, in terms of RS projects, at least eight or 10.”

Currently the company has seven models – the RS3, RSQ3, RS4, TT RS, RS6, RS7 and R8. All these models will be refreshed in due course, and there’s clearly more new models to come.

Mercedes-AMG has been hugely successful with its four-cylinder “45” models and now Audi is responding.

The Audi Sport supremo said his most immediate concern is covering the entry-level models to boost sales and appeal to younger buyers. Think RS 3 and RS Q3 models, with the RS Q2 to add another arrow to the quiver.

"So the A-segment is going to be covered, which is what you see," said Winkelmann. "It's important for our partners, the dealers, and also important for the younger generation, to get into the mood of these sorts of cars."