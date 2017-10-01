Author Brilliant Pongo launches free ebook and unveils School of Success and Coaching.

EMPOWERMENT and encouragement of getting people to discover and activate their success code and move away from accepting mediocre as an acceptable standard in life has motivated author, Brilliant Pongo to write a book titled ‘Unlock You Success.’ The book was successfully launched on the School of Success and Coaching website which was also unveiled recently.

The author and success coach has embarked on an empowerment programme to motivate success among all people young and old. The book outlines how to identify and unlock the potential and ability to succeed within you.

“We are all wired to succeed and achieve positive results at whatever we put our mind and effort into doing. However, it is important to define success in your own terms and be able to dig deep within yourself to bring out that energy that can drive you to succeed. Most people really miss the point here success is a result of self-drive not motivation. You see it’s like this, motivation is the fuel that someone puts in your tank but you still have to drive yourself. So the lesson is self-drive. You can’t be driven to success while you seat in the passenger seat.” said Brilliant Pongo.

Speaking of the newly launched School of Success and Coaching which also had its website launched on the 1st of October.

Brilliant Pongo said “School of Success and Coaching has been running for a while now. We work with individuals, we help them to make strides in the right direction with career or business, we also focus on confidence, your work life balance – or all of these – so you increase your success and happiness.”

“Many of our mentees have gone on to run very successful businesses. We are the foremost provider of bespoke mentoring services to help individuals achieve even greater success, in all aspects of life.” He added.

Brilliant Pongo has seamlessly connected his motivational speaking skills with his inspirational writing expertise to be one of the most sort after success coaches and keynote speakers.