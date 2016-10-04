Axia Corporation maintain close relationship with suppliers

AXIA Corporation Limited says it wants to maintain close relationship with suppliers of goods and financial services with regards to efficient sourcing of and payment of inventories to improve its performance going forward.

The complexities of the current environment have created and will continue to create opportunities for Axia.

“Initiatives to increase Axia’s involvement in local manufacturing whether by taking stakes therein or supporting working capital and equipment requirements, are already in play and the group will actively seek and promote further such involvement,” said chairman, Luke Ngwerume.

Axia Corporation was incorporated on February 24 this year and on April 1 acquired, through a scheme of reconstruction, the net assets of Innscor Africa Limited’s speciality retail and distribution business, in exchange for 541,6 million shares in Axia.

A new head office structure of Axia was established with effect from April 1 to monitor and support the operations of Axia’s subsidiary companies. Axia listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange on May 17.

Following its unbundling from Innscor Africa Limited, Axia adopted June 30 as its financial reporting year end.

The company reported a net profit of US$2,3 million for the three months to June 30, its first set of financial results since the unbundling from Innscor Africa.

On a pro forma basis, profit increased to US$14,5 million in the full year from US$10,6 million in the same period in 2015 when the company was still under Innscor.

The group’s operations include TV Sales and Home, Transerv and Distribution Group Africa Zimbabwe.

