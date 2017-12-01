BAIC Grand Tiger available at Clover Leaf Motors

By Mada Borerwe

BAIC Group is a Chinese automobile and machine manufacturer which is ranked the fifth largest Chinese automaker by volume and boasts of several successful passenger-car joint ventures with foreign firms.

One of such joint ventures is the formation of BEIQI Zimbabwe Ltd which is a partnership between Chinese giant BAIC and local industry heavyweight Willowvale Motor Industries. BEIQI assembles vehicles locally and offers after sale services.

BAIC is well known for its intriguing designs, quality and a remarkable after sales service. The high quality products that the company produces come from a careful selection of superior suppliers which include Bosch and Linde to name just a few. The most exciting part about all BAIC vehicles is that they are now being assembled locally and BEIQI Zimbabwe has entered into strategic alliances with local motor dealers to distribute their vehicles and one of these dealers is Clover Leaf Motors. I was invited by Clover Leaf sales and marketing manager Admire Ndumo for a test drive of the Grand Tiger . At first glance I couldn’t believe that the car that I was just about to drive was locally assembled.

The ZX Grand Tiger is designed according to the latest development trends and embodies the latest development trends. What fascinated me the most was the cabin which is very comfortable and neatly designed. The air conditioning system is perfect and responds quickly as soon as you switch it on. The car is visually attractive and is available in exciting colours. The new generation double cab is available in a 4×2 and 4×4 variety it is also available in a 2.4L petrol engine or a 3.2 L turbo diesel inter cooler engine derivative. The ZX Grand Tiger is designed according to the latest development trends, belongs to the fifth generation of pick-up models and embodies the latest technologies and designing theories.

Wherever I went with the car people would come and ask a lot of questions about the vehicle, most of them were amazed with the fact that it’s a local issue and reasonably priced too. It’s a perfect work horse for farmers, construction firms and can be used to carry equipment. It is a vehicle which a fleet manager should consider to buy and add onto their fleet. The Grand Tiger is very sensitive to your pocket because of its remarkable fuel efficiency. What I liked the most is that I could bring my ATM card swipe and take my car home without worrying about forex and crazy exchange rates! It also comes with a three year or a 100 000km warranty depending on whichever comes first.

The Grand Tiger was designed with the customer in mind, it has good ground clearance and great off road capabilities, it slithers through muddy roads without any difficulties. BEIQI offers a remarkable after sales service and have genuine BAIC parts available in stock. Above all, the company boasts of highly skilled and trained technicians which are backed up by local assembly technicians to offer expert advice on product design and vehicle maintenance.

After the test drive I grudgingly returned the car but I must say I was impressed by the performance and design of the vehicle.

For pricing and availability visit Clover Leaf Motors your local BAIC dealer.