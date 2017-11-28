Barcelona better without Neymar: Messi

DESPITE losing one of the world’s biggest talents, Lionel Messi believes Barcelona are a better overall unit since Neymar’s departure from the Nou Camp.

The Brazil international became the world’s most expensive signing after joining Paris Saint-Germain for €222m in August, leaving Barca scratching their heads at how to replace the forward.

However, the Catalan giants have done superbly to overcome the loss as they currently lead the La Liga standings by four points while they have conceded just six goals in 19 matches in all competitions under new Coach Ernesto Valverde.

“We have changed our playing style since Neymar left,” Messi told German magazine Kicker.

“It is true that we have lost options in our attack but we are better organised defensively and our midfield is playing more calmly and we are better balanced. It has made us stronger defensively.”

Barca are next in action on Wednesday evening as they take on Murcia in the second leg of the Copa del Rey last 32, where Messi’s side hold a 3-0 aggregate lead. – kickoff.com