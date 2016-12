By Batsirai Chikadaya

On Monday the RBZ issued a directive to all banks operating in Zimbabwe to change their bank charges effective 12 December 2016. The new bank charges for cash withdrawals at an ATM or over the counter are now set at 1% and 1.25% respectively. The directive between the RBZ and banks was communicated via a […]

