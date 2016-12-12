BBC African Footballer of the Year 2016 winner set to be revealed

PIERRE-Emerick Aubameyang, Andre Ayew, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane or Yaya Toure will be crowned BBC African Footballer of the Year winner later on Monday.

Fans from across the world voted for who they want to win the award in 2016.

The shortlist will be cut down in no particular order.

Three names will be eliminated live on Sport Today on BBC World Service radio and online from about 15:40 GMT.

And the winner will be revealed in a live broadcast on BBC Focus on Africa TV, radio and online from 17:45 GMT.

Borussia Dortmund and Gabon striker Aubameyang is on the shortlist for the fourth consecutive year, while West Ham’s Ghana attacking midfielder Andre Ayew – winner in 2011 – is also shortlisted for the fourth time.

Leicester’s Algeria forward Mahrez is the only player not to have been nominated before.

Liverpool and Senegal striker Mane made his debut on the shortlist last year, while Manchester City’s Ivorian midfielder Toure has featured for eight consecutive years and is a two-time winner.

Aubameyang, 27, has had an outstanding 2016, scoring 30 goals for Dortmund.

Aubameyang is one of the most prolific strikers in the Bundesliga

He became the first African to be named Bundesliga player of the year, the first Gabonese to become the Confederation of African Football’s Player of the Year, and has earned a place on the shortlist for the 2016 Ballon d’Or.

Read a full profile of Aubameyang here.

In August, West Ham broke their transfer record to sign Ayew for £20.5m from Swansea – a clear marker of his form in 2016.

West Ham fans are hoping Ayew can be an inspirational figure for the team

The 26-year-old’s impressive performances, and his 12 goals in 35 appearances, earned him the title newcomer of the year at the Swans’ end-of-season awards in May.

Read a full profile of Ayew here.

Another English Premier League player, Mahrez enjoyed spectacular success as he inspired Leicester – who had been 5,000-1 outsiders – to a first league title.

Mahrez was the Premier League’s outstanding player last season

Mahrez, 25, scored 17 league goals and was voted Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year – the first African to win the award. He also starred for Algeria as they qualified for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Read a full profile of Mahrez here.

Mane, 24, became the most expensive African footballer in history when he joined Liverpool for £34m in the summer.

Mane has been described as “unplayable” at his best

He has made an immediate impact at Anfield, with seven goals in 15 games for the Reds. Before his move, he had scored eight league goals this year for Southampton, including a hat-trick against then champions Manchester City.

Read a full profile of Mane here.

Toure collected yet another trophy in 2016 – the 17th of his career – when he lifted the English League Cup with Manchester City, scoring the winning penalty as they beat Liverpool in a shootout in the final.

Toure has been hugely successful in a career that started 15 years ago

This was the year the 33-year-old powerhouse called time on an illustrious international career. But he declared he was still a force – and has recently returned to favour at Manchester City.

Read a full profile of Toure here. bbc.com

