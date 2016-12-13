SOME people are willing to do just about anything to look and feel younger, even going under the knife! Thankfully, there are safer and more natural ways to get the results you desire, without the need for surgery. In many ways, just meeting your body’s base requirements will make all the difference, giving you a vitality you haven’t felt in years.

To help you on your quest to eternal youth, we’ve listed the 7 best ways to make yourself look younger without plastic surgery or the use of dangerous chemicals.

1. Yoga at any age

Working out is even more important as we age. Exercise keeps circulation healthy, builds and maintains muscle tone, strengthens bones, and reduces stress. These factors make you look and feel older if neglected, but can be remedied by just 60 minutes of exercise a week.

Yoga is a great workout at any age because of its low impact movements. You won’t be jumping or running around, but by the end of your 20 minute session, you’ll definitely work up a sweat. Yoga focuses on elongating the muscles, keeping them toned, tight, and flexible. Almost anyone can do basic yoga positions, so don’t be afraid to get started at a beginner level and work your way up.

2. More good fat, less bad fat

Experts are always touting the benefits of good fats over bad, but what does that really mean? Saturated and trans fats are bad fats which end up clogging your arteries and causing your LDL cholesterol to skyrocket. Good cholesterol, HDL, can even be reduced by consuming trans and saturated fats.

The good news is, eating healthy fats will have the opposite effect, increasing HDL and lowering LDL. You’ll experience the benefits of healthy fat with improved energy levels and healthy, glowing skin. The average adult should get 20-30% of their diet from fat, and healthy fats are found in:

Salmon

Walnuts

Avocado

Cheese (in moderation)

Almonds

Dark Chocolate

3. Exfoliate in The Morning and Evening

Most people know exfoliating your skin will provide a deep clean that feels fresh, but there’s actually science behind this method that makes you look younger.

By using an abrasive washcloth or special exfoliating soaps, you’re removing dead skin cells and forcing your body to regenerate new ones more quickly. This means you will be removing dull, lifeless skin and constantly replacing it with newer, brighter skin.

Exfoliating also sends signals to your body to produce more collagen. Natural collagen is difficult to come by after we reach our 30s, but by exfoliating you can trick your body into making more, resulting in more elastic, tone skin. Make it a habit to exfoliate your face whenever you brush your teeth, once in the morning and once in the evening.

4. Getting enough sleep

It’s no-brainer that consuming lots of caffeine, alcohol, smoking, and partying late night does no good for your sleep. It’s a barrier, a big-brick wall to your good sleep and radiant skin. If you haven’t slept well, you haven’t gathered enough energy for the day. Do you expect a bright & shiny skin when you’re low on energy and vibe for a long time?

There is a mistaken impression that only young people and children need a full night’s rest, but nothing could be further from the truth. Everyone has a “growing body”, no matter if they’re 5 or 50, because our cells are always dying and being replaced.

Human growth hormone (HGH) is an important factor in revitalizing our bodies once these cells die. While we sleep, HGH is released, aiding in the repair of our bodies, including our skin. Getting more rest is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get radiant, younger-looking skin, and even keeps your hair from turning gray prematurely!

5. Sunscreen is not an “option”

Even if you live in the rainiest, darkest climate, sunscreen is essential to keep skin from being ravaged by damaging sun rays. This is because even if the sun in the sky isn’t intense enough to burn your skin, or even if you have a darker complexion which is resistant to burns, harmful UV rays are still being absorbed by your body.

These sneaky UV rays are aging you by the minute, even on cloudy days! In fact, science has discovered that many of the issues we blame on aging, like skin discoloration, wrinkles, and lost elasticity, can be blamed on sun exposure. Take the first step of prevention by using an SPF 30 or greater sunscreen on a daily basis. For bonus points, or just to save time in your daily routine, get a sunscreen that doubles as a healthy moisturizer.

6. Stay Hydrated

This is a no-brainer, and you should already be getting enough water for all the other health benefits. Still, if you’ve been avoiding upping the water intake and reducing the sugary, caffeinated beverages in your diet, now is the time to start.

We naturally lose water through urination, sweating, and even breathing. Sometimes before we even begin to feel thirsty, our bodies will detect dehydration and start regulating water to all the most important organs of the body. Since our skin is not considered as important as other organs, it is one of the first to suffer from this regulation, becoming tough, dry, and cracked.

Stay hydrated to avoid putting your skin through undo trauma. It will give you skin a fuller, brighter appearance.

7. Get busy

Sex is a great stress reliever, and while that’s good for your skin, there’s even better news. Orgasms actually release a flood of estrogen throughout your body, which is known to help collagen production and result in fuller, healthier, brighter skin. Other chemicals released during orgasm can help your skin, too. Antibodies are released, aiding in skin repair and infection control. Serotonin is also produced, increasing feelings of well-being, and reducing stress on a visceral level.

A brighter, healthier appearance

Beauty truly comes from within. By controlling what you consume and protecting skin against the elements, you can achieve healthier, younger looking skin the natural way. It may not have the same dramatic effects as a face-lift, for example, but you will still look great and be protecting your skin from future damage. www.lifehack.org