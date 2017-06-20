Beyonce ‘gives birth to twins’

BEYONCE has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to several celebrity news websites in the US.
The 35-year-old singer and her rapper husband Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.
An unidentified source told People magazine: “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”
The Lemonade singer announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her stroking a noticeable baby bump.
The announcement got more than eight million “likes” in the first 24 hours to become the “most-liked” Instagram ever.
The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood-themed show.
She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts. – news.sky.com