Beyonce ‘gives birth to twins’

BEYONCE has given birth to twins in Los Angeles, according to several celebrity news websites in the US.

The 35-year-old singer and her rapper husband Jay Z already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple welcomed twins earlier this week.

An unidentified source told People magazine: “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends.”

Beyonce and Jay Z are said to be ‘thrilled’

The Lemonade singer announced the pregnancy on her Instagram account in February along with an image of her stroking a noticeable baby bump.

The announcement got more than eight million “likes” in the first 24 hours to become the “most-liked” Instagram ever.

The R&B singer performed live at the Grammy awards in Los Angeles two weeks later, proudly displaying her swelling belly in a motherhood-themed show.

She has since posted numerous pictures of her bare baby bump on her social media accounts. – news.sky.com