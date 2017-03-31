Beyonce may voice Nala in live-action Lion King remake

DISNEY has reportedly approached Beyonce about a role in a forthcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

The star is being lined up to voice the character of Nala, according to entertainment magazine Variety.

The lioness is the childhood friend of the main character Simba and is one of the film’s primary roles.

Sources told the magazine that the 35-year old, who recently announced she is pregnant with twins, was director Jon Fravreau’s ‘top choice’ for the role.

But they said the star has not yet made a decision about the part.

Beyonce has recently announced she is expecting twins with her husband Jay Z

It would not be the first time Beyonce has worked on an animated film, having previously voiced the character of Queen Tara in the 2013 animation Epic.

She also starred in the 2006 musical Dreamgirls.

The original animated film was released in 1994 and won two Oscars.

The Lion King will star Donald Glover as the voice of Simba with James Earl Jones reprising his role from the original as Simba’s father Mufasa.

The film was announced by Disney in September, following the success of their recent live-action version of the Jungle Book which made $965 (£777) million at the box office. – news.sky.com