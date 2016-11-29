Beyonce rocks the 2016 Soul Train Awards with four wins

BEYONCE won four of the top categories at the 2016 Soul Train Awards, including best song for Formation and album for Lemonade.

The 35-year old singer also took home Best R&B Soul Female Artist and Video of the Year for Formation.

This year’s ceremony took place at The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, and was hosted by Black Lives Matter supporter and Grammy-Award winning singer Erykah Badu.

US artist Chance The Rapper won Best New Artist

Badu honoured new jack swing musician Teddy Riley with the evening’s highest prize, the Legend Award.

Riley also performed at the ceremony, as did Brandy and Dru Hill, two artists who dominated the R&B scene in the 1990s.

After receiving the Lady of Soul award from Jill Scott, Brandy performed a medley of some of her biggest hits.

Queen Bey released her sixth studio album Lemonade in April.

The visual album released on Tidal focused on social justice issues such as racism and police violence.

It paved the way to her controversial Superbowl performance, where the R&B diva performed Formation dressed in Black Panther attire – a song about civil rights.

Other big wins included Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana for their All the Way Up collaboration, and Chance the Rapper, who took home Best New Artist.

Kanye West’s Fade dancer Teyana Taylor won Best Performance – against Beyonce’s Formation and Drake’s Hotline Bling. news.sky.com