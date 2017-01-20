Big brother Naija is back

MULTICHOICE has announced Nigeria media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, as host for Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
The former housemate in Big Brother Nigeria show back in 2006 will make a re-appearance at the reality show’s revival but this time as the host.
Sponsored by PayPorte, an online retail store, Big Brother Naija reality show starts Sunday, January 22 at 7pm and will run for 11 weeks on all DStv packages on channel 198 and GOtv Plus on channel 29.
The lawyer-turned media personality with his infectious laugh and charismatic persona will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and will take up the task of announcing the evictees week after week.
“We are particularly excited to have Ebuka as host of Big Brother Naija. This was the platform that unearthed his potentials and propelled him to stardom,” said John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria.
“He has over the years grown to become a prominent face on the Nigerian pop culture and entertainment scene while also lending his voice to youth empowerment initiatives. We believe his cool and debonair personality combined with his healthy dose of wit will spice up the show. Our viewers are in for a great entertainment experience,” Ugbe added.
In just less than a decade, Ebuka has risen to become one of the most loved and admired personalities in the Nigerian entertainment industry.
10 Things You Should Know About Big Brother Naija
- The show is now referred to as Big Brother Naija
- The program will run for 78 days starting 22 January 2017 with a two-hour, live, televised launch and end on 9 April 2017 with a two-hour, live, televised finale
- This will be the second instalment of the Big Brother franchise in Nigeria after 10 years
- It will air across the content on all DStv packages on channel 198
- There will be 12 housemates in total
- A variety of Nigerian personalities will visit the Big Brother Naija house during the show’s duration including musicians and performers. In addition, the show’s presenter will be a Nigerian
- The voice of ’Biggie’ will be Nigerian
- Same rules apply – but there will be no shower hour!
- Winner of the Big Brother Naija takes it all! He or she will walk away with a whopping prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car
- PayPorte is the headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija.