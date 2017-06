By Samuel Chindaro

The implementation of a Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) system in Zimbabwe has been accepted by the majority of stakeholders as a welcome development towards the improvement of the electoral process. Most importantly because it will get rid of the old re-cycled voters’ roll which has been the centre of most electoral disputes, but also because […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Biometric Voter Registration & Zimbabwe Elections – Facing the risks

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed