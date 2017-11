By Leonard Sengere

Bitcoin reached new highs internationally today as it reached a high of $9732. This was after it opened at $9326.59 and that was the lowest the cryptocurrency traded for today. These values are according to Coindesk, CEX actually has the price at $9849.83. These prices are quite remarkable especially considering how some experts have been […]

Bitcoin Nears $10,000 Internationally As It Approaches $18,000 In Zimbabwe

