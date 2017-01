By Nigel Gambanga

2017 has started off on a bright note for anyone holding any Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency which has so far been the leading representation of blockchain technology. At the start of the year, it jumped to over $1,000 across different Bitcoin exchanges reaching its highest peak since a crash in 2013 that proceeded […]

