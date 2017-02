By Edwin Chabuka

Things are not looking good at all in Blackberry’s back yard with their shrinking market share falling to a rock bottom 0.0%. According to Gartner analytics Blackberry managed to ship out 207 000 smartphones in Q4 2016 which is a 22.8% decline from its Q4 shipments in 2015 of 906 000 units. Recently Blackberry partnered […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Blackberry OS market share hits the 0.0% mark

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed