Blackberry will no longer make phones, concentrates on developing GAAP software

By Batsirai Chikadaya

Blackberry has said it will no longer produce mobile phones shifting its focus to developing GAAP Software and Services. The decision comes off the back of its 3rd quarter financial results released earlier today. Blackberry recorded 89% growth in its GAAP Software and Services, a figure that has convinced the company to shut down its struggling hardware division. […]

