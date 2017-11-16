Blanket Mine plans US$18 million expansion

CALEDONIA Mining Corporation is to spend a further US$18 million to increase the depth of a key shaft that is under construction at Blanket Mine, the Canada listed firm said last week.

It controls 49 percent shareholding in the Gwanda-based gold producer.

The depth of Central Shaft, which has been under development since 2015, will be extended by 250 metres to 1 330 metres, and add two production levels.

Central Shaft will be commissioned during the first quarter of 2020.

“The extension and associated capital development of additional production levels will cost approximately US$18 million, which will be funded by Blanket’s internal cash generation,” Caledonia said in a statement.

“A preliminary economic assessment indicates a project NPV over the life of mine of US$193 million based on a gold price of US$1 260/ounce and a 10 percent discount rate. The addition of two further production levels will provide access to the indicated and inferred resources below 30 level and potentially increase Blanket’s projected life of mine by a further four years to 2031. The indicated resource below 30 level of

37 000 ounces, as a standalone project, justifies the investment of US$18 million for the shaft deepening. Total production from measured and indicated resources over the life of the mine is expected to be approximately 420 000 ounces and production from inferred resources is expected to be approximately 550 000 to 600 000 ounces between 2018 and 2031,” said Caledonia.

At the beginning of this month, Caledonia said it had identified additional gold resources at Blanket Mine, which could extend its lifespan.

The company has since 2014 been undertaking at Blanket, which is expected to take output to 80 000 ounces by 2021 and has so far registered a sixth successive year of sustained resource growth.

Blanket’s resources have grown by approximately 69 percent since 2011 despite mining over 250 000 ounces over this period.

Blanket Mine’s gold output increased to 39 710 ounces during the nine months to September 30, 2017, from 36 760 ounces during the prior comparable period in 2016, according to a statement released on Monday this week.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose by almost US$1 million during the period to US$6,1 million, from US$5,2 million the period year.

Commenting on the project update, Caledonia chief executive officer, Steve Curtis said: “We are very pleased that the long track record of sustained resource growth at Blanket, particularly the continued discovery of resources at depth with good grade continuity, supports an extension of the Central Shaft project at Blanket. The Central Shaft is already a transformational project for our business, and to extend the project an additional 250 metres in depth…will potentially secure Blanket’s operating future for the next 20 years taking exploration potential into account.

“Based on the strong geological indications of resource and grade continuity at depth, which was supported by our recent resource update, the excellent progress in the current shaft sinking, and most importantly the strong cash generation from Blanket’s current operations, we are now in a position to continue investing for the future. The creation of an additional two levels will also increase the mining flexibility and further de-risk the target production of 80 000 ounces per annum from 2021. This leaves Caledonia with a distinct window of opportunity to continue with its investment and I am grateful to both our local partners at Blanket and to the board of Caledonia for their continued support in managing the business for optimal long term value.”

The Central Shaft has been under construction since the first quarter of 2015 and was scheduled to be in production during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Curtis said the shaft is currently at a depth of 950 metres below surface and is well advanced towards the previous design depth of 1 080 metres below surface.

