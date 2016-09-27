BNC sales rise 53 percent in five months

BINDURA Nickel Company (BNC) recorded a 53 percent increase in tonnes of nickel sold in the first five months of the financial year.In the period, the mining company sold 2 852,17 tonnes compared to the same period in 2015 where 1 864,12 tonnes were sold.

Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting, Chairman Yim Chiu Kwan said there had been an increase in sales in August to 745 tonnes from 614 tonnes and the budget for September is 655 tonnes bring the outlook for this quarter to 1 988 tonnes against 1 555 tonnes recorded in the quarter to June.

The average nickel price realised in June was at US$5 728/t but there had been an upward shift from July which the group expects to translate to an average of US$6 304 in the quarter to September.

Kwan noted that the average London Metal Exchange (LME) cash settlement price fell 22,63 percent to US$9 412,62/t (US$4,27/lb.) compared to US$12 165,10/t (US$5,52/lb.) for the same period in 2015. Nickel prices had remained depressed last year due to historical high nickel stocks, lack of producer supply cuts and replacement of Indonesian ore by Philippine ore.

LME nickel prices fell to seven year lows before regaining to a nine-month high in July 2016 supported by speculation of supply cuts in the Philippines and supply disruptions at Cerro Matosso. Philippines supplies 24 percent of the global nickel demand and had sustained Nickel Pig iron production in China as it came in as a substitute for the Indonesian ore after the ore export ban.

“The market is keeping an eye on the developments in the Philippines after a new government ordered an environmental audit of all mines. To date eight mines have had operations suspended and it is expected that more mines will be closed over the next six months. Small scale miners accounting for 11 percent of producers have been hardest hit, while the three major miners that account for 40 percent of the Philippines nickel ore production have met the ISO 14000 environmental standard,” said Kwan.

Kwan however said the suspensions were not expected to have a significant impact on the market in the short to medium term as they seem to be affecting the small scale miners with little production output.

“There seems to be a growing enthusiasm for a complete suspension of ore exports in Philippines (like the Indonesian ore export ban of January 2014). Indonesian smelters have been ramping up production as well as other nickel producers in a bid to reduce cost per tonne.

“A large stock overhang in and off exchanges and Chinese smelters that had closed are coming back into production. The recent increase in prices has resulted in an increased interest in commodities by traders as they believe nickel has entered into a bull cycle,” Kwan said

The International Nickel Study Group reports that the global nickel market will be in deficit for year 2016 due to reduction in supply, increased production of the austenitic stainless steel grades (which uses more nickel) in all main markets and a sustained positive trend in nickel demand in the aerospace and battery sector.

Fundamental and technical view supports that nickel is entering into a bull cycle. Jinchuan supports this view and reports that demand in China is increasing due to recovery of stainless steel sector and demand from new energy vehicles.

Jinchuan also reports that there has been changes in the nickel demand in China that has seen demand of a mixture of nickel products: pure nickel, nickel pig iron, nickel salt and processed nickel products.”Tonnes milled are forecast to close the quarter at 115 606tonnes against 101 433 in the June quarter. Head grade was at 1,76 percent in June and forecast to rise to 1,95 percent, while recovery is targeted at 88,1 percent.

All in sustaining cost was at US$6 489/t in June and should reduce to US$4 863/t at the end of the quarter.

Giving an update on the life of mine, ore reserves are at 6,41 million tonnes with an average grade of 1,61 percent. Life of mine is at nine years with contained nickel at 103 102 tonnes. Kwan said the first 4 years (up to 2020) will include blending of massive and disseminated ore at 0,500 million tonnes per annum followed by mining of disseminated ore at 0,750 million tonnes per annum. “This, of course, is subject to economics and further exploration work.”

Kwan said. Hunters Road Mine open pit will have a planned production rate of 0,720 million tonnes per annum during the first four years, increasing in year five to 1,2 million tonnes per annum; then gradually ramping up to full production of 1,92 million tonnes per annum in year 10. This will give Hunters Road a lifespan of 22 years.

The group said after retrenching 300 employees in December 2015, BNC outsourced Development Services in the Mining Department to a contractor company, with effect from 1 June 2016. This has resulted in cost savings worth US$400 000 which would otherwise have been incurred in retrenchment costs.“A new culture, anchored on the principle of improved accountability, is emerging.”

Kwan said BNC has embarked on building its skills base through various initiatives which include the recruitment of graduate learners in key disciplines across the business.

“The newly introduced performance management system will assist in identifying skills gaps and focused training and development in critical areas of the business.”FinX

