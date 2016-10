By Batsirai Chikadaya

According to a report published earlier today by the Financial Gazette, the much anticipated Bond Note will begin circulating early November 2016. In an interview with FinGaz, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mangudya clarified previous reports of its release this month by confirming that marketing of the bond note would begin on the 31st of October and […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Bond notes will arrive early November

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed