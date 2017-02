By Edwin Chabuka

Bond notes have surfaced on a popular online shopping website eBay with a $2 bond note retailing for up to $15 at the time of writing. Interesting however, the sellers of these bond notes seem to be concentrated in Germany where the Zimbabwean currency was once being printed back in the day which can purely be […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Bond notes worth more than their face value?

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed