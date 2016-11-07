Brad Pitt seeks joint child custody with Angelina Jolie

BRAD Pitt has asked a judge to grant him joint custody of his and Angelina Jolie’s six children.

The actor’s request was included in his response to her petition to end their two-year marriage.

Jolie is seeking sole physical custody of their children, whose ages range from eight to 15.

Custody has been the main issue in the split so far, with Pitt being investigated over an alleged incident during a private flight with his family in mid-September.

The couple reached a temporary custody agreement that allowed him to visit the children while a child welfare agency carried out the probe.

Pitt’s submission cites irreconcilable differences and makes no mention of a pre-nuptial agreement that will govern how the pair divides their assets.

Pitt also cites 15 September – the day after the alleged row with his 15-year-old son Maddox – as when they separated.

The 52-year-old was accused of being abusive towards the teenager, sources said, but authorities were not notified when their plane landed in Minnesota.

The Hollywood stars were together for 12 years after developing a relationship while filming Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.

They quickly became one of Hollywood’s elite power couples and adopted children from Cambodia, Vietnam and Ethiopia.

In 2006, they formed the Jolie-Pitt Foundation, funding it with millions of dollars made by selling personal pictures to celebrity magazines.

The pair recently sold a home they bought in New Orleans' French Quarter for $4.9m (£4m).