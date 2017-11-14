By Leonard Sengere

The Central Intelligence Department (CID) today made their way to Magamba offices at Moto Replubik armed with a warrant to confiscate desktops and laptops. This has been confirmed by Magamba Network Trust. The warrant they were wielding was granted in connection with the Martha O’Donovan case. If you recall, Martha O’Donovan is an American citizen […]

Breaking: CID Seize Computers Belonging To Magamba TV, Organisation Martha O'Donovan Works For

