By L.S.M Kabweza

Harare municipal police at Moto Republik this morning just before they started taking the hub’s structure down. Credit Privilege Musvanhiri‏. Harare City Council attempted this morning to demolish one of Zimbabwe’s most prominent tech hubs in Zimbabwe, Moto Republik. The council said it was because it is an ‘illegal structure’. Moto Republik is a tech […]

Breaking: City of Harare attempts to demolish Moto Republik, a tech & arts hub in Harare, because it’s an ‘illegal structure’

