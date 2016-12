By Batsirai Chikadaya

EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s largest mobile money platform, will now let you cash in and cash out in South African Rands at all its agents accross the country. The new service is aimed at bringing convenience and choice to its 6 million customers by leveraging the existing major trade relationship between Zimbabwe and South Africa. Why Multi […]

