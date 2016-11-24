BREAKING NEWS: Dandemutande Aquires YoAfrica.

By Staff Writer

Dandemutande Investments, one of Zimbabwe’s leading Broadband Internet Access Providers today announced that it had acquired YoAfrica, a leading Enterprise Service Provider in Zimbabwe. This acquisition combines the strength of YoAfrica with that of Dandemutande and allows the combined business to harness YoAfrica’s best-in-class technical expertise with Dandemutande’s market leadership, infrastructure and Pan African reach […]

