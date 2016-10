By Batsirai Chikadaya

The ZESA-Econet battle has finally come to an end as both parties seemed to have reached some form of an agreement allowing anyone with EcoCash access to purchase prepaid ZESA electricity tokens from the popular mobile money service. A source first alerted us of the new developments this morning by mentioning a closed-door meeting that […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

[Breaking News] In a week you will be able to buy ZESA tokens via EcoCash

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed