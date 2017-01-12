Breaking News – Minister of ICT Supa Mandiwanzira suspends data tariff increases

By Nigel Gambanga

The Minister of ICT, Supa Mandiwanzira has just issued a statement announcing the suspension of tariff increases on mobile data. The suspension follows a major outcry from consumers following an activation of floor prices on mobile data bundles. POTRAZ, the country’s telecoms regulator issued a directive to all mobile operators to charge at least 2 cents […]

