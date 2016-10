By Nigel Gambanga

Here’s some good news for TV viewers – MultiChoice Zimbabwe has announced that starting from the 1st of November, 2016 it will be reducing the prices on its DStv bouquets. Fees for the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family bouquets are being reduced by between 11% and 21% along with a content upgrade on all […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Breaking News – MultiChoice ZImbabwe reduces its DStv bouquet prices

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed