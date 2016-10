By Nigel Gambanga

POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s post and telecommunications regulator has finally announced the appointment of a new substantive Director General. Dr Gift Kallisto Machengete has been chosen by the POTRAZ board to take charge of the regulator.

Articles appeared first on Techzim;

Breaking News – POTRAZ, Zimbabwe’s telecoms regulator appoints a new boss

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed