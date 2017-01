By Nigel Gambanga

ZImbabwe’s telecoms regulator, POTRAZ has just announced that it forcing local mobile network operator NetOne to reverse its data promotions. According to POTRAZ the promotions weren’t approved. A statement published on its Facebook page reads, NetOne has been instructed to stop running unapproved promotions with immediate effect by the Regulator. They have also been asked […]

Breaking – POTRAZ forces NetOne to reverse its data promotions

