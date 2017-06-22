Brooklyn Beckham is ‘a photographer, not a model’

BROOKLYN Beckham is launching his career as a photographer with a new book, insisting he is “really not a model”.

The oldest of the four Beckham children has published a photography collection titled What I See, in which he shares 300 snapshots of his own life.

The 18-year-old son of footballer David and fashion designer Victoria said he loves to photograph his famous parents and hopes his experience in front of the camera contributes to his success behind it.

“I really am not a model,” he said.

“I have been lucky enough to have been asked to do some amazing shoots in front of the camera – and while I much prefer to be behind it, I have learned a huge amount from the photographers I have worked with. I hope to take those experiences with me as I continue to learn.”

The teenager, who has amassed millions of fans across social media, stepped into photographer mode earlier this year when he shot a Burberry Brit fragrance campaign.

“I carry a camera around with me absolutely everywhere so I don’t miss a potential photographic moment. Having said that, I don’t love being photographed myself. I accept it because I have grown up with it,” he said.

“I love photographing my parents because they both have such great personalities which are fun to capture. It’s easy to photograph them as we are so close.

“There’s an image of my mum fishing in Iceland in the book which I love as it’s really a captured moment.”

The book is an intimate collection of photographs both by and of Brooklyn, accompanied by text written by him.

What I See by Brooklyn Beckham is published on 29 June. – news.sky.com