Bulawayo’s regional Tech Fest event postponed to avoid clashing with Global Entrepreneurship Week starting today!

0
Tech
November 14, 2016
A+ A-
Email Print
<a href=http://www.techzim.co.zw/2016/11/bulawayos-regional-tech-fest-event-postponed-avoid-clashing-global-entrepreneurship-week-starting-today/ target=_blank >Bulawayo’s regional Tech Fest event postponed to avoid clashing with Global Entrepreneurship Week starting today!</a>
By

By Batsirai Chikadaya

The TechVillage, a coworking space and innovation centre in Bulawayo, has postponed its much-anticipated regional festival and tech meetup, TechFest, previously scheduled to meant to run from the 15th -19th of November 2016. According to TechVillage the decision to postpone the event was made following recommendations from its key stakeholder and event sponsor, Big Time Strategic Group, on […]

Articles appeared first on Techzim;
Bulawayo’s regional Tech Fest event postponed to avoid clashing with Global Entrepreneurship Week starting today!

…read more

Read more here:: Techzim Feed

Tagged with
Older PostBulawayo’s regional Tech Fest event postponed to avoid clashing with Global Entrepreneurship Week starting today!

Connect With Us

Sponsored Links

Fingaz Polls

Will new US President Donald Trump make America great again?