By Batsirai Chikadaya

The TechVillage, a coworking space and innovation centre in Bulawayo, has postponed its much-anticipated regional festival and tech meetup, TechFest, previously scheduled to meant to run from the 15th -19th of November 2016. According to TechVillage the decision to postpone the event was made following recommendations from its key stakeholder and event sponsor, Big Time Strategic Group, on […]

Bulawayo's regional Tech Fest event postponed to avoid clashing with Global Entrepreneurship Week starting today!

