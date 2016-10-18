‘Bullet-dented’ Tupac Shakur pendant put up for sale

A PENDANT Tupac Shakur is said to have worn on the night he was shot in New York City has been put up for sale.

The piece of jewellery was reportedly struck by a bullet when a gunman opened fire on the rapper at a Manhattan recording studio in November 1994.

Tupac survived the attack but was killed two years later in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

The dented gold and diamond pendant has been listed by memorabilia dealer Moments In Time for $125,000 (£102,000).

The dealer’s owner, Gary Zimet, told TMZ one of the rapper’s family members had given it to his firm and would receive most of the profits.

Tupac’s estate is ‘strongly against’ the sale. Pic: Momentsintime.com

However, Tupac’s estate is “strongly against” the listing and will file a lawsuit against anyone who buys or sells the pendant, TMZ reports.

Following the 1994 shooting, Tupac checked himself out of hospital and was in court the next day on sex assault charges.

The rapper was sentenced to up to four and a half years in jail.

During a hearing in February 1995, he said: “I’ve been shot five times and (God has) brought me this far.

“I put my faith in God. Once again, I have no shame.

“What happens, happens for a reason. I leave this in the hands of God.”

The auction of the pendant comes after a bible Tupac read in jail was listed by Moments In Time for $54,000 (£44,000). news.sky.com