‘Bureau Veritas affects competitiveness’

GOVERNMENT adviser and economist, Ashok Chakravarti, has said that Bureau Veritas, the French firm awarded a contract to administer consignment-based conformity assessment (CBCA), must be dropped in order to improve the country’s ease of doing business performance.

Speaking at the launch of the national competitiveness report last week, Chakravarti said CBCA was the biggest reason for Zimbabwe’s failure to move up the global ease of doing business rankings.

“I have been involved in the ease of doing business initiative for the last three years (and) I am very disappointed by the fact that our rankings only moved by two points. The main reason we did not improve our ranking by perhaps 15 or 20 places was because we did very badly on the cross border trading index,” he said.

Zimbabwe is ranked 159 out 190 economies in the ease of doing business, according to the World Bank, just two places up from 161 in 2016.

Chakravarti said the country was doing well on indices such as starting a business, issuing of construction permits and property registration.

“I think (it) is important to understand that the major initiative that was undertaken by government which resulted in our cross border trading index getting much worse was actually the agreement we had with Bureau Veritas on import inspection.

“That had a very negative impact on two things which is measured by the index, one is the time that is taken for imports, and the second is the cost, and because of that, we did very poorly. So, what is disappointing is that all of us did a lot of work on many of the other areas, but because of this one particular policy, all of Zimbabwe has been shown to do poorly,” Chakravarti said.

The French firm was assigned to ensure that the quality of products imported into Zimbabwe met minimum safety, health and quality standards.

“My appeal is that this Bureau Veritas inspection should be done away with completely because it really reflects very badly on our doing business indices. I am not saying that the issue of poor quality is not important, it’s very important, but poor quality can be dealt with by the institutions within the country,” Chakravarti said.

He believes that the local bodies are well equipped to do the work that Bureau Veritas is doing.

“We have about 20 bodies in Zimbabwe which are looking at all these standards issues, so my appeal is that lets forget about Bureau Veritas. Let’s do this quality inspection within the country.

“We have got the expertise. Let’s come up with a formula that gets rid of this import inspection which is causing our ease of doing business to do very poorly,” Chakravarti said.

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) in its submission to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development ahead of the 2018 National Budget also said that CBCA was replete with inordinate delays at border posts.

ZNCC’s proposals show that opposition to the firm is strong, with the business lobby group warning that huge amounts of scarce foreign currency were being paid to Veritas by frail firms who were already battling a liquidity crisis.

In August, Veritas said it had rejected $182 million worth of sub-standard goods destined for Zimbabwe since its launch in 2015. – By Farai Mabeza

