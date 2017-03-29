Buyanga seeks to bring wealth to Africa

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist, Frank Buyanga, is launching yet another project to his business portfolio, which will see him selling rare gold medallions, a global initiative which he says will provide easy access to wealth through limited edition precious metal medallions.

Buyanga’s African Medallion Group will from next week be putting on the market Certified Pan African medallion that he believes is a great way of legally preserving your wealth.

“Each medallion allows you to have your wealth backed by a strong valuable commodity which can easily be liquidated,” he said.

He is a hardworking and successful businessman whose business interest spread across mining, real estate, financial service sector, insurance and agriculture from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and England. He has created a lot of jobs in these countries

He has a passion to empower the young generation and had helped a lot of needy children and orphans’ over the past 12 years. He has a passion to see Africa develop in a transparent and sustainable manner.

Analysts this week suggested this new initiative could ease the country’s prevailing liquidity challenges. The product is already on demand before it is officially on the market.

Buyanga said the African Medallion Group was mooted as his response to the one question which thousands of people continue to ask him, “What should I do with my money?”

Buyanga firmly believes that everyone must own multiple sources of income and the medallions are one of the many ways.

The businessman himself is a gold investor, with over a decade of experience. The new initiative he said was created to afford people (from all spectrums of society) the opportunity to invest in gold and also create additional wealth avenues for themselves.

Buyanga, one of South Africa’s richest entrepreneurs who was reported to have a personal estimated wealth of US$20 million in 2009.

Buyanga has been in the past 12 months growing his influence and growing his business.

In October last year, local and international media reported that Buyanga was eyeing a 40 percent stake in cement manufacturer, Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe, a subsidiary unit of Lafarge-Holcim in South Africa, a unit the world’s largest building materials producer with operations in 90 countries worldwide.

Buyanga was reportedly approached Lafarge’s executives with his proposal, and was planning to make the acquisition through African Cell, a subsidiary of South Africa-based Hamilton Capital.

Buyanga was last year appointed an executive director for Small Medium Enterprises Strategy for the Pan African Business Forum (PABF).

The African Business Forum is a private initiative, devised by Africans to accelerate the socio-economic development of the continent, through a combination of carefully considered programmes and projects developed both by Africans locally and in collaboration with development partners outside the continent.

It activities involve lobbying for a better operating environment for business which are of mutual benefit to both those businesses and their host countries, actually securing the requisite funding for projects and programmes that can further this objective and ensuring that those projects and programmes are implemented for the best possible positive effect.

The Pan-African Forum is a multilateral, private sector driven organisation founded by a group of statesmen and new generation of entrepreneurs from several African countries who share a vision of an African social and economic renaissance driven by political and economic governance at both the national and continental level, acceleration of the provision of infrastructure and services that can improve living standards and improvements in the attractiveness of Africa as an investment destination. – wealthcreation.com