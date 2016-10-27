CABINET FILES: Disappointed we lost the ICC pull out race, Cdes

COMRADES, I cannot believe it that Jacob Zuma — of all sorry apologies for leaders on the African continent — has beaten us at our own game … he has already written a letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) notifying them that his country is pulling out of that neo-colonial kangaroo court.

Surely, how can we now be seen to be following South Africa when this whole thing was our own initiative? Sadly, this is what is going to happen now … when we shortly send our letter to the ICC; we would be following, instead of leading.

That is the problem of procrastinating … we should have done it a long time ago, but we kept own postponing. This should not happen again next time… even now as we seriously look at whether our continued membership of the United Nations is worthwhile. Anyway, the most important thing now is that we are officially leaving the ICC now, although we left it in spirit a few years ago.

Cde Simba, I hope the letter will be delivered before the end of this week.

I am very pleased that we managed to clear our arrears with the International Monetary Fund, much to the chagrin of those that have been claiming that we are tottering on the verge of an economic meltdown.

Let them eat their hearts out!

Last, but not least, I have to express my grave disappointment at the outcome of the Norton by-election. Surely how could a party with solid infrastructure like ours lose a mere by-election to a nobody like that boy? To be honest, this is embarrassing. It gives the impression that we are a weak party, giving credence to those false claims that factionalism is taking a toll on the party, claims, which all of you know are not true. I thought we were serious enough, especially when very senior members of the party like Cde Emmerson went there to address the people. So what went wrong? Does it mean that I have to campaign for the party in each and every election, including a by-election? So does this mean that if I am not there, there is no party?

We should learn to be serious Cdes because 2018 is not far away. This is how it all starts for those parties that end up being history.

Kindest Regards

Yours Sincerely

ME

…AND CZ’S NOTEBOOK

Lesser

It was pleasing for ZANU-PF to lose in the Norton by-election. We hope and pray something like this would be happening more frequently in the future. It gives hope to the people… that it can be done.

One wonders what the margin would have been like if violence and residential stands has not been used to influence the final outcome of the ballot to make the loss appear dignified.

We notice that Temba Mliswa is overjoyed. We just hope he does not fool himself into believing that he won because he is very popular… in desperate times like these, the voter is left with a very restricted choice of picking the lesser of the two evils. Franklin Pierce Adams said: “Elections are won by men and women chiefly because most people vote against somebody rather than for somebody.”

This is exactly what is happening in this case.

Uninvited

Next time anyone who decides to be corrupt should not eat alone. This appears to have gotten Cde Jonathan Moyo into trouble. If Moyo had not been greedy, but had invited the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, through the chairman of its investigations committee, a chap colourfully named Goodson Nguni, to the feeding trough, he would not be harassed as is the case right now. It all seems.

How some people who should be investigated themselves can be given the task of investigating others is something to wonder about.

Dr CZ has always seen Cde Nguni with Webster Shamu on many occasions… he should have been taught a few tricks on commandism from the former Cde Charles Ndhlovu, whose exploits during and after the war we are told is the prime reason — despite all the embarrassment after the other— he simply cannot walk away from the cult that is the ruling party without regretting it. The party has a very long memory and it remembers harshly.

Selling out?

And it looks like even some in the army are also not happy that this time around, they have been left out in the lucrative corruption that is taking place.

We were all taken aback by suggestions by Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba that all influential people (like Dr CZ and others) in this country should be barred from owning businesses because they are fuelling corruption. While we do not know in which capacity Cde Nyikayaramba was talking, we, however, would want to think that he was misquoted, because in the normal order of things in a country like ours, just those thoughts on their own can only be found in a person whose patriotism is dangerously questionable.

Surely how could he make such a suggestion? Has the army finished its war on cyber-crime now that it is inviting itself to fighting corruption?

Silly!

Unlucky gospel musician, Cde Elias Musakwa, was in court this week for threatening to gun down his neighbour whose peace he has been polluting as he nurses his frustration with the noise.

Musakwa is not alone. There are too many people like that… people who think that if they think what they are playing is gospel music then that gives them the “right” to make as much noise as their equipment can allow them to.

Has anyone noticed that it is no longer possible to answer a phone when walking along First Street in Harare these days because of the noise blaring from hawkers selling this type of music? And the same is the case with many places in the central business district … whoever said for a shop to attract customers, it has to play music loud is the one person that the city fathers—whenever they recover from their drunken stupor — should arrest first!

Circus

We are in the season of lawyers queuing up to embarrass themselves at interviews for appointment to the bench.

This is the place for me. A lot of those brothers and sisters are being exposed for the naked frauds that they are.

Below are a few from a collection from a book called Disorder in the American Courts of things people actually said in court, word for word, taken down and published by court reporters that had the torment of staying calm while these exchanges were actually taking place.

Lawyer: This myasthenia gravis, does it affect your memory at all?

Witness: Yes.

Lawyer: And in what ways does it affect your memory?

Witness: I forget.

Lawyer: You forget? Can you give us an example of something you forgot?

*********

Lawyer: Now doctor, isn’t it true that when a person dies in his sleep, he doesn’t know about it until the next morning?

*******

Lawyer: The youngest son, the 20-year-old, how old is he?

Witness: He’s 20, much like your IQ.

***********

Lawyer: She had three children, right?

Witness: Yes.

Lawyer: How many were boys?

Witness: None.

Lawyer: Were there any girls?

Witness: Your Honour, I think I need a different attorney. Can I get a new attorney?

****************

Lawyer: How was your first marriage terminated?

Witness: By death.

Lawyer: And by whose death was it terminated?

Witness: Take a guess.

*****************

Lawyer: Can you describe the individual?

Witness: He was about medium height and had a beard.

Lawyer: Was this a male or a female?

Witness: Unless the circus was in town I’m going with male.

*****************

Lawyer: Doctor, how many of your autopsies have you performed on dead people?

Witness: All of them. The live ones put up too much of a fight.

****************

Lawyer: Do you recall the time that you examined the body?

Witness: The autopsy started around 8:30 pm.

Lawyer: And Mr. Denton was dead at the time?

Witness: If not, he was by the time I finished.

********************

Lawyer: Are you qualified to give a urine sample?

Witness: Are you qualified to ask that question?

**********************

Lawyer: Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for a pulse?

Witness: No.

Lawyer: Did you check for blood pressure?

Witness: No.

Lawyer: Did you check for breathing?

Witness: No.

Lawyer: So, then it is possible that the patient was alive when you began the autopsy?

Witness: No.

Lawyer: How can you be so sure, Doctor?

Witness: Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar.

Lawyer: But the patient could still have been alive, nevertheless?

Witness: Yes, it is possible that he could have been alive and practicing law!