CABINET FILES: Evil West trying to infiltrate our party, Cdes

Dear Cabinet and Politburo members

COMRADES, the events that took place recently in Bulawayo got me very worried. Surely, how could members of our party so savagely attack each other with all sorts of weapons in broad daylight… just like that?

And someone would want us to believe that this is a result of the putative existence of this or that faction in our party. This cannot be true!

To borrow from Cde Jonah’s favourite phrase, it does not need any rocket scientist to know that this was not a spontaneous fight between members of the same big and happy family, but that there was a hidden hand behind… an enemy hand that was stoking the fires in the background. And there is no prize for guessing who this enemy could be because even an unborn child knows by now that we are in a brutal war with the British and their American cousins.

Having defeated them (through their surrogates) hands down in the 2013 elections, and several times before and having no hope of recovering any time in the foreseeable future with our party growing stronger on the back of the success of our economic policies, it therefore comes as no surprise that the enemy would try to destabilise our party.

This is not the first time that it has happened and this is certainly not the last time it is going to happen. This will continue for as long as we are the party in power… and this therefore means this will continue forever since our party will be in power forever. That is why I am always warning you my dear Cdes that we should never rest on our laurels… we always have to walk with our backs firmly against the wall and sleep with one eye wide open because our bitter enemies will never rest.

Surely, how could our people do that to each other? You and I know without a scintilla of doubt that the violence had all the hallmarks of MDC-T thuggery.

You can all tell that our Anglo-Saxon detractors hired the thugs from Harvest (where-you-did-not-sow) House to cause the mayhem. And after that, our bona fide party members, who were the victims of this barbaric violence, were the ones who were arrested and thrown into police cells. In this case, no one in their right senses could blame Cde Report for losing his temper and storming the police station to secure their release… even myself, I would have done exactly that… you don’t need a court order or the other niceties to restore the freedom of innocent citizens like those law-abiding members of our party.

The last time there was such violence among our people was way back in the early 1960s … during the days of “Zhi-i!!” when the white minority regime was sponsoring ZAPU and ZANU youths to fight each other to death in the hope that this could divert their attention from the common goal of fighting for majority rule.

It looks like this tactic of destruction by infiltration is still very much in use. I am told that a well-known MDC functionary won in the primaries for an upcoming by-election. What is this?

Anyway, because we are aware of these dirty tricks the enemy is wont to employ, we should not lose too much sleep over such minor incidents, lest we get distracted from what we should be focusing our important attention on… the upcoming harmonised elections!

I am happy that I have already started covering ground… this week I will be meeting the youths in Mashonaland East province. My only fear now is that we might win the elections by such a run-away margin that the world will start disbelieving the figures.

Kindest Regards

Yours Sincerely

ME

… AND CZ’S NOTEBOOK

Exemplary

Dr CZ joins fellow patriotic Zimbos in mourning the passing on of nationalist Naison Khutshwekhaya “NK” Ndlovu, who was duly declared a national hero. To Dr CZ, this was a quintessential national hero, not the other pretenders that cheat their way to the iconic hill.

Cde NK was just a humble person who was forced by circumstances, outside of his control, to find himself among a clan of looters.

When the last round of Umfecane started in the ruling ZANU-PF, resulting in the position of Vice President falling vacant in 2014; Ndlovu, who was then 83-years old, but was the most senior former PF-ZAPU member alive, told the media that he was no longer interested in public appointments.

Despite being “a somebody” in our lucrative politics, when NK died, his only house was in Bulawayo’s Luveve high-density suburb! Luveve of all suburbs! Luveve is like Highfield in Harare, Sakubva in Mutare, Mkoba in Gweru or Rujeko in Masvingo! Knowing our politicians as much as we do, one can tell that Ndlovu was certainly in the wrong field. Even the leader of our pro-worker opposition party lives in a better neighbourhood than this! How could he fail to make the best of the opportunities that naturally come begging on any politician’s door? This was how humble some of these true nationalists can be. They did not fight the white minority regime so that they could replace them.

Salary-gate

Dr CZ once heard that when thieves rummage through their loot, they come across different things, some of which could be pleasantly surprising while others are thoroughly nauseating. Being a part-time thief himself, this proved very true to Dr CZ after he stole the following from the social media, only to discover that it was all nothing, but a load of rubbish and nonsense. Dear reader, this is what yours truly discovered in the loot bag:

What is your salary? Please, just for once, be sincere.

Sorry, I am not interested in the amount, but the type of salary.

My friend, there are different types of salaries.

You will not understand unless you read to the end.

There is no average income.

The rich are becoming richer, while the poor are getting poorer.

There is no middle class because it has completely disappeared.

Salary is a specific amount of money that an employee is paid for work done.

The big question is: Which type do you earn?

1. Onion salary: You grab it, you open it, and you cry.

2. Storm salary: You do not know when it is coming or going.

3. Menstrual salary: It comes once a month and lasts only four days.

4. Magic salary: You touch it and it disappears.

5. Amnesia salary: You cannot remember what you spent it on.

6. Time-travelling salary: You spend it paying various debts even before you collect it.

7. Active salary: Once you stop working, it also stops coming in.

8. Residual income: You work once, and it keeps paying you over and over and over again, even after you have stopped working.

Whether it is magic salary, amnesia salary or onion salary, the moment it stops coming, your life becomes unbearable.

Financial literacy is the tool needed to transform your salary to a residual income, so you can create financial freedom and time freedom.

Only your investment can keep you going even after all the onions, amnesty, travelling, active salaries have left you drenched.

Research has it that the second poorest group of people in the world are salary-earners, who to all intents and purposes are next-door neighbours to beggars.

They live in a vicious cycle of poverty managed on 30 days. Salary is continuously being awaited every month and any slight delay brings about heartbreaking anxiety, pressure and disappointment.

Salary is a short-term solution to a lifetime problem.

Salary alone cannot solve your money problems. You need multiple sources of income to balance.

The tax returns form contains about 11 income streams, salary is just one.

Do not live your life fishing with just one hook; there are many fishes in the ocean.

Salary is the medicine for managing poverty, not the cure. Only your business or investment cures your poverty.

Most investors are not salary earners.

The difference between those beggars on the street and salary earners is one month’s salary.

Truncate the flow of their salary for one month and you would realise that the majority belong to the bottom-most class.

If you divide your salary by the rate of exchange, you will discover that you are poorer, relative to when you started work.

Or divide your salary per annum by 2 000 hours to know what your hour is worth.

If you do not have three months’ salary in savings, you are already poor. Do not fool yourself. And no debate about it!

Being a salary earner is a mentality… you can break it!

Your worth is far more than your salary.

Salary is the value someone has put on your effort, how much do you value yourself?

You can’t increase in value, unless you value yourself differently.

Life is a trade off between time, effort and reward. To be rewarded more, you have to become more valuable.

Most salary earners end up poor in the long and short-term.

Sorry to say it, but the hard reality is that a salary is the bribe they gave you to forget your dreams.

I therefore urge every one of us to be financially intelligent, financially literate and to train our eyes to see opportunities in problems. Delve into entrepreneurship because salary is a lifetime disappointment.

Being a salary earner or investor is a decision. Life will not change until you decide.

Make the move!!!

Disclaimer: As indicated already, Dr CZ had no thought in the above crazy thoughts.

cznotebook@yahoo.co.uk