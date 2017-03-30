CABINET FILES: My job is to uphold the Constitution, Cdes

COMRADES, I have to frankly tell you that I am very disappointed in some of you for doing some criminal activities not just behind my back, but also doing them in my name.

This week, I had to end the hullaballoo about the top office on the bench upon discovering that there were some amongst you who had started the process of vandalising the Constitution — the Supreme Law of the land — to suit their parochial interests. How shameful!

To think that the signature is not even dry on this document and already clandestine efforts are underway to change it is really shocking, to say the least.

Why should we do what we want, not what the people want? Who are we to decide what the people want? What then was the need for those costly and time consuming outreach programmes when, at the end of the day, we were going to foist our own wishes on the very same people that we are supposed to lead?

My job is to uphold the Constitution of this country. The Constitution is very clear on how judges are appointed and that process was duly done and therefore I had no valid excuse to justify breaking the law.

The explanation that I was given for what I was made to believe was a “minor amendment” was that the law was being changed so that it makes things easier in the future and that there should be distinct separation between the Labour and the High Courts. I never knew that these amendments were actually being hurried, so that they could be implemented retroactively, so to speak.

I am even disappointed that there were some among you who claimed that I issued an Executive Order suspending the Constitution until after the amendment was done. This is not just false, but criminal! Whoever was peddling this falsehood should be ashamed.

It is exactly because of these dishonest traits in some of you that the people will never trust you to run this country.

Meanwhile, I was also shocked last week that our people throughout the country had to resort to public demonstrations against some members of the Women’s League that were openly disrespectful of the senior leadership of the party.

Until the protests, I was thinking that disciplinary action had already taken place against these misfits. Surely, why would it have to take protests by the grassroots for action to be taken against people who misbehave in public when action should have taken place within hours of the mischief?

So if it is the case, I am tempted to wonder what becomes of those that do not commit mischief in the public.

So after waiting for a very long time to see disciplinary measures being taken against these mischief-makers, with nothing still happening, the people decided to register their displeasure by holding simultaneous public protests around the country… that is only when we began to see action being taken.

It should never be like that. Discipline is what has kept this great revolutionary party firm for all these decades, so if suddenly the leadership start adopting a cavalier attitude towards this vital principle; how would the party remain standing? What kind of organisation would the party become if every Jack and Jill, Harry and Tom can do whatever they want with nothing happening to them?

Look at what happened to Jabulani, Mutsvangwa and others that could not respect the leadership. This is what should happen to everyone, because no one is above the law. Those of you who have been with the party long enough know that this is how, as far back as the 1980s, people like Tekere and others dismissed themselves from the party. Nothing has changed.

Let this be the last time it happens.

