CABINET FILES: My people already miss me, Cdes

MY comrades, after consulting myself and myself as I have always done, I have come to the conclusion that I should do the right thing and refuse to be dismissed from my God-given job and the party that belongs to me. Like I said at the Bulawayo youth rally, anyone who is not happy with what the people decide in the revolutionary party is more than free to go and form his or her own party. This is the position.

Unlike Didymus, Teurai, Rugare and other sell-outs who futilely fought dismissal from the party after due process, there is no provision in the party’s constitution to allow what happened, therefore everything that was done was done illegally and is, therefore, null and void.

There is no provision to dismiss the President and First Secretary of the party because all the powers of the people are vested in him, so there is no way that person can be legally dismissed without dismissing the people with him. Do you get it?

Although I may not be able to exercise my duties at the moment, I legally remain the lawful leader of the party and country. It does not matter how long it takes for this illegality to be corrected, but this is something that is not new in this country.

Those of you who are old enough will remember that after Smith and his gang announced their Unilateral Declaration of Independence in the cursed month of November of 1965 that illegality continued for 15 years until the situation was restored to normalcy. My situation is now more or less like that of Sir Humphrey Vicary Gibbs, the bona fide British governor of Rhodesia at the time Smith and his gang decided to rebel against the Queen.

No matter how they may try to portray it, this grotesque animal you are calling a “new government” will never be legitimate.

I appreciate the fact that many of you, my Comrades, have been getting in touch with me to privately express your undying loyalty to me. In view of what happened to other Cdes like Gina, Kudzi, Jonathan, Saviour and others, I understand your circumstance and in hindsight I no longer believe that you betrayed me, but you found yourselves in a situation where you had to play along in order to keep yourselves, families and other interests safe. I know none of you is ever capable of betraying a dear leader like me.

Everything that you are doing, you are only doing it under duress… just like I did some of my last duties as President under duress. I remember I was even asked to smile and make things appear normal when that South African delegation visited me. This should be the very same predicament that most of you found yourselves in and had to do whatever you were made to do. I cannot blame you.

From the reports reaching me, it is very clear that the people are already missing me. After being misled into protesting against me and celebrating my resignation ― which is legally invalid because I did so under duress ― they are now coming to the realisation that there is no viable future without me. They want me back and are begging me to please come to their rescue.

Just look at how Emmerson is bungling things. It took him several days to come up with a Cabinet line-up, only for him to reshuffle it before it was even sworn in. Experience is what is lacking there. Despite the four decades that he spent with the best leader the world has ever had, he did not appear to have learnt anything. He claims to be a lawyer… what sort of lawyer is he, who can’t even read a clear worded document like our Constitution?

I knew the people would miss me, but never did I expect it to happen this fast. Everyone who participated in that military sponsored protest against my wife and I now regrets it… wishing they could undo the march because they are realising the grave mistake they made. I mean vendors, the touts, the opposition, the judges, the civil society organisations… everyone is seeing this boy for exactly who he is.

He sends a driver around in a decoy car with my Zim1 plate into heavy traffic during the rush hours to create the ridiculous impression that he is one of you… he has been doing a lot of things to deceive the unhinged and the gullible. Just give him a few more weeks, he will show his true colours.

Do not lose hope Cdes… just like what happened when Smith decided to rebel, the situation will eventually be restored to normalcy. The people will always prevail.

I hope that this move by Emmerson to demand a return of money and assets purportedly externalised over the years is not targeting me and any of my family members. Anyway, I have always maintained that if anyone finds a cotton picking cent of mine abroad, let them take it. Some of my detractors claim that I own a town in Malaysia. Others claim that my medical trips abroad were a way of externalising… that I should have been treated locally, that my children should have gone to local schools, blah, blah! Silly people!

Kindest Regards

Your One and Only Leader

ME

. . . . AND NOW THE NOTE BOOK

Criminal

LAST week President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited Chinhoyi to officiate at the Chinhoyi University of Technology graduation. Bootlickers were there to give him a head of 15 cattle. To Dr CZ’s disappointment, Mnangagwa ― whom we thought learnt how never to copy things from his predecessor ― gladly accepted the “gift”, which to all intents and purposes was a suspiciously “dirty bribe” which was being offered to a public official in broad daylight.

Only recently, the High Court in Masvingo confirmed the dismissal of an agricultural extension officer who accepted a donation of a bag of fertiliser after presiding over the distribution of farming inputs. He was charged with behaviour not consistent with a public officer. So where is justice in a country where the president can take suspicious gifts in broad daylight like this and nothing happens to him yet other public officials are sacked? How can he convince those below him… the notorious CIO operatives, the police, the soldiers, the teachers, the nurses et al that there is no room for a culture of bribes and corruption in his administration?

Only three months ago, Mnangagwa’s Mozambican counterpart, Filipe Nyusi, showed in a practical way that he is serious about the fight against corruption when he angrily refused to accept an illegal “gift” of a tractor offered to him at the 11th Congress of the ruling Frelimo party, which he was chairing.Worse still, in the past there have been allegations ― that Dr CZ has duly substantiated ― that some of these “donations” are actually proceeds from an elaborate extortion racket targeting the vulnerable in the country, who include remaining white commercial farmers, teachers and the opposition.

The other thing is that Mnangagwa should learn to separate party business from government business… to know when he is a government official and when he is a party official. The two are separate and not interchangeable. That distinction should never be confused. State assets (including time) should never be squandered on barren party business. There has to be a world of difference between Munhumutapa Building and Shake Shake Building, the ZANU-PF headquarters. The sacred borders of Zimbabwe should never be confused with the dirty walls of Shake Shake Buildings. Thank you Cde President!

Good, but!

AS THE only ISO-certified patriot, Dr CZ is happy that Parliament has started probing the $1 billion highway dualisation project tender that was awarded to the father and son Australian firm calling itself Geiger International, under curious circumstances. Since the ground-breaking ceremony in May this year, nothing has happened on the ground.

As a result, Parliament has summonsed the father and son to come and please explain themselves, but as expected, the duo refused. They have now been given a second chance to prove that they are not what many suspect they are.

Dr CZ is just not impressed with the man leading the probe… Cde Dexter Nduna, the Chegutu legislator, the cleanliness of whose own hands is also subject to debate, unless it is going to be a send-a-thief-to-catch-a-thief affair… literally. Nduna is not just into road construction as well, but his company, Badon Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, was only a few years ago accused of blessing itself with millions of dollars from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA) in exchange for nothing.

Only last month, the High Court sequestrated Nduna and his wife together with their company after failing and or refusing to repay a $400 000 debt to a local bank for years. After lying to the court for time with no number and several attempts by the Sheriff to seize his assets drew nulla bona (no goods) returns, Justice David Mangota ended up asking if Nduna was half as “honourable” as he is expected to be.

“The first respondent is a member of the Parliament of Zimbabwe. He is, therefore, an honourable person. He is, to the stated extent, expected to hold himself with honour. When however, he fails to do so, as in casu, the honour which is reposed in him will easily take flight of him and he has no one to blame, but himself for having conducted himself in a dishonourable way,” the court papers read.

Curiously, the day that the media reported this case coincided with the arrival of a new political dispensation. A few days later, the bank’s chief executive appeared in the same media claiming that the legislator did not owe the bank anything and profusely apologising to Nduna as well as giving some disingenuous waffle about some mix-up, blah, blah! So during all these years when the legal battle was being fought, the court and all the lawyers could not see that Nduna owed the bank nothing?

You and Dr CZ know how things are done in Zimbabwe right? Small wonder we fail to attract investors into this country!

Curious

THIS week the dejected opposition MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai was angry with Chris Mutsvangwa for revealing that Tsvangirai forgot that he did not have any dog that participated in the hunt for him to demand more than a token appreciation in an inclusive deal dangled by President Mnangagwa behind the scenes.

Tsvangirai’s spokesman, Luke Tamborinyoka ― whose job includes getting angry on behalf of the former trade unionist than giving any useful information ― naturally went apoplectic. He accused Mutsvangwa of all mischief he could think of.

While Mutsvangwa is not a very credible source of information ― considering his recent naked lie that Sydney Sekeramayi was not a qualified doctor and much more ― but in this case, Dr CZ has no reason to disbelieve him. His foibles when put in juxtaposition to those of Tamborinyoka& Co, tend to appear minor and harmless. The level of dishonest that Dr CZ has come across at Harvest House shocks even Lucifer, the father of lies, himself. Anyway, let’s us assume that being a pebbling nobody there, Luke is genuinely not even aware of what will be going on behind the scenes, so we should not blame him for anything when he does his own job. He also has a family to feed, just like Dr CZ and everyone else!

Plotline

AS ZIMBOS take stock of the material benefits of their ouster of Robert Mugabe, a CZ fan who always agrees that Zimbos are living the plotline of George Orwell’s novels shared something from an analysis of Animal Farm.

“… to illustrate the gap between what the animals are fighting for and what they believe they are fighting for. All of the animals ― except Mollie — fight their hardest in the Battle of the Cowshed, but they do not fully understand the ideals for which they fight, the principles that they defend. In putting all of their energies toward expelling the humans, the animals believe that they are protecting themselves from oppression.

In reality, however, they are simply and unwittingly consolidating the pigs’ power by muting the primary threat to the pigs’ regime — the human menace. Moreover, though the animals are prepared to give their lives in defence of Animal Farm, they appear unprepared to deal with the consequences of their fight.”

