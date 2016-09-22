CABINET FILES: Silly protest at UN was a flop, Cdes

Dear Cabinet and Politburo members

COMRADES, as predicted last week, the protest by the thugs hired by the western imperialists to try and bring attention to their naked lie that we are failed leaders was a monumental flop.

In fact, it was eclipsed by the solidarity march that was held by the December 12 Movement and other progressive groups. This was given. We notice that this notorious Mutsvangwa couple appear to be touring all the states in the United States of America.

We really wonder who is paying for this. What the boys have been saying for a long time is now believable: The chap was spying on us! Surely, of all holiday destinations in this world, why would a patriotic Zimbabwean chose America?

Still on these evil Americans and their evil plots, it has just been brought to my attention that a number of non-governmental organisations are now giving money — as in hard cash — to our people in areas slightly affected by drought like in Masvingo province … the people that we are already adequately taking good care of.

How did this come to be? This is clearly vote-buying by Morgan’s handlers on behalf of the MDC-T.

This has to be stopped and stopped pronto, because if it goes for one day longer, we may lose control of our people for good with such disastrous consequences that you have never seen.

Any aid that goes to our people has to be delivered through official government channels.

… AND CZ’S NOTEBOOK

Sad

News reaching Dr CZ from Masvingo is worrisome. A few weeks ago, Dr CZ reported that some ruling party’s political commissars who masquerade as traditional chiefs were trying to ban some international relief organisations from distributing food aid in the province on the pretext that this promotes a culture of laziness among the villagers.

The real reason was that the food distribution process was not allowing the ZANU-PF mandarins any chance to politicise the aid.

Realising that regular gatherings for food distribution and the attendant logistical arrangements could cause them needless headaches, the humanitarian groups decided to come up with a novel way around the hurdle by sending US$35 per household per month via mobile money transfer so that the villagers can buy food on their own.

Now it is being reported that this has presented a fat opportunity to party goons that are always on the lookout for opportunities to extort from the hapless villagers.

Information from very reliable sources reaching Dr CZ is that some criminals are going around squeezing a portion of that money into their pockets… headmen, village heads and some chiefs cook up “crimes” against the villagers (like nebulous “crimes” of environmental nature, which almost every villager is guilty of because to cook, one would need firewood) and after on-spot trial and conviction or kangaroo courts, they “fine” the villagers… this way there is a regular stream of money for the back pocket. Meanwhile, the party goons are going around collecting funds purportedly to go towards its conference due in December.

Masvingo province will again play host to the ZANU-PF annual conference this year, and it is targeting to raise US$50 000 and 50 beasts, but as per tradition this presents an opportunity for party goons to extort from the vulnerable in society.

So serious is the hunger that the villagers have resorted to eating baboons and donkeys because their government has neglected them… there are no elections any time soon, so it is not very unusual for something like this to happen.

Sugar producer, Tongaat Hullet, produced 1 300 tonnes of maize that it donated to the province to alleviate hunger and we are told that the food nearly triggered World War III as ZANU-PF heavyweights in the province — who produce nothing at their over-sized farms — stampeded to generously loot the donation.

Remember that year … when the very same sugar firm was forced to “donate” 100 tonnes of sugar toward the ruling party conference? The sugar evaporated before it reached its destination.

The impending ZANU-PF conference to take place amid the famished villagers reminds us of that “Lazarus granny” who decided to bless herself with crumbs from what had been a 92-kilogramme birthday cake early this year.

Such inconsideration comes from people who purport to be a leadership with people at heart.

Evil

Still on irresponsibility-writ-large, this week the official media announced that Harare Central Hospital had suspended surgical operations due to a critical shortage of painkilling drugs. Dr CZ finds nothing to say on this one. Obviously the country’s mortal enemies, the cussed Anglo-Saxon twin devils, are behind this … in the very same way they are responsible for the on-going cash crisis, the food shortages, the drought, the increase in cases of mental illness, these pesky street protests, the shortage of common sense… you name every malady, this is but just the latest addition to the long catalogue of the evil things that these bloody devils have visited on the peace-loving people of Zimbabwe.

Surely, it would be criminally unfair to blame our God-anointed leadership for any of this. Thankfully, none of them are too cheap to be treated at the cheap local hospitals.

Silly!

Let Dr CZ get himself into sure trouble by putting his mouth into this ferocious debate that is raging about this chap who claims to be a prophet and is in serious trouble for allegedly blessing himself on women in his cult that he has the effrontery to call a church. You know him, right? Exactly that one!

This is the way Dr CZ sees it: It looks like God’s turn has arrived for Him to show who really is in charge by sending one of the many false prophets to the pit of hell.

How does one become filthy rich by selling snake oil to souls that are desperately searching for the face of God?

Where in the Bible is God’s anointing ever sold?

Where in the Good Book did even the real servants of the Lord (of the old) ever strut around calling themselves prophets, apostles, evangelists, bishops and other titles and being bowed to by other men?

I note with dismay that some of these can’t even let go of these self-styled titles that even when they retire from their fraudulent activities, they will attach “emeritus” to the titles, so that they do not lose the earthly honour that they would be so proud of.

When one has “prophet” written on their passport as their profession, it surely is no longer a calling, but a job from which one expects to earn a living and more.

Real servants of God do not become filthy rich by robbing the poor, but just serve them. Jesus Christ himself should have built palaces if his business was worldly … but he never even had anything to his name, including a title. How does Pastor Jesus, Prophet Jesus, Archbishop Jesus, Apostle Jesus or Evangelist Jesus sound like?

In Matthew Chapter 10 from verses 8-11 the word of God says: “The Lord assigned his disciples to go out. He said to them go and heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers and drive out demons. Freely you have received and freely give.”

He further told them not to take any bag, silver, gold, change in clothes or sandals but in whatever town they came into they had to search for a house of a fitting believer. They were told to stay there for a worker is worthy his keep.

The other idiocy promoted by this chap and those of his ilk is that of spiritual fathers and spiritual sons… this is absolute rubbish.

In Matthew 23: 9 Jesus said: “And call no man your father on earth, for you have one father, who is in heaven.”

The anger of this chap’s followers is quite understandable, but it has very little to do with the love of their so-called prophet, but rather what he claims to have because most of those people are in that “church” more for what the chap claims he can give them, with the various amounts of money that they have sunk as “seeding” in the foolish hope of getting rich quickly.

To them it would all be a loss if anything untoward happens to the chap. So their anger is quite understandable and to some extent justified. But sadly, it is misplaced.

No one should spend a nano-second of their precious one and only life defending another mere mortal, but just the truth.

Sadly, many of us have chosen to worship man instead of God, so it is not surprising that there are people who are ready to defend “their prophet” by their own lives, even when they were not there when the alleged crimes were committed by their prophet.

If we were the blind followers of this chap, we would instead be praying very hard to the real God so that when his body goes behind the fence, his soul would have repented from the heinous sins he is alleged to have committed between him and his God. Thankfully, no sin is too gross to be cleansed.

Anyway, as in all things, the end always comes.

Jeremiah 17 verse 11 says: “Like the partridge that gathers a brood that she did not hatch, so is he who gets riches, but not by justice; in the midst of his days they will leave him, and at his end he will be a fool.”